Foreign Minister Arreaza accompanies the president of Peru during symbolic swearing-in in Ayacucho

Written by Simon Garcia on 29/07/2021 . Posted in News

The Foreign Minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Jorge Arreaza, accompanied this Thursday the new president of the Republic of Peru, Pedro Castillo, during his symbolic swearing-in in the Pampa de Quinua, scene where the Battle of Ayacucho was fought on December 9, 1824.

The Head of Venezuelan diplomacy expressed his pride in the ability of the Peruvian people to overcome obstacles and have the necessary strategic patience that consolidated the victory of Pedro Castillo.

“Pedro Castillo is a president who was put in the Chair by the humble. The peasants, the ronderos, the indigenous people, the women, the workers, the teachers voted for him; We are deeply proud of the Peruvian people for overcoming any situation and any obstacle to get here”, he added.

Finally, he advocated for the reactivation of the integration of South America “in the Ayacucho plain, in the monument that honors our heroes for their dedication.”

As previously announced, the Peruvian president after his official swearing-in ceremony before the Peruvian Unicameral Congress traveled to the south, where the crowd waited for him to give him their support.

During the ceremony, the Peruvian Head of State made a call to renew the commitment to achieve a fairer and more humane country; at the same time he vowed to fight corruption.

The symbolic swearing-in ceremony was attended by the presidents of several countries in the region, including that of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, and Bolivia, Luis Arce.