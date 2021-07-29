Ambassador Héctor Constant presents credentials to the Director General of the Universal Postal Union

Written by Simon Garcia on 29/07/2021 . Posted in News

In a solemn audience, held today, July 29, 2021, Ambassador Hector Constant Rosales, permanent representative of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations based in Switzerland, presented the Credentials to the Universal Postal Union (UPU), represented by its Director General, Kenyan Bishar Hussein, at the Organization’s headquarters in the Swiss capital, Bern.

Ambassador Constant conveyed the greeting of President Nicolás Maduro Moros and other high authorities of Venezuela, transmitting a message of Peace Diplomacy and defense of multilateralism in all areas of international action.

For his part, the UPU Director General expressed his satisfaction at receiving the Credentials from Ambassador Constant and, on behalf of the Organization, reiterated his commitment to the countries of the South and to strengthening international cooperation.

Created in 1874, the UPU is the second oldest international organization in the world. With its 192 member countries, including the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, the UPU is the main forum for cooperation between actors in the postal sector, which establishes the rules for international postal exchanges, makes recommendations to stimulate the growth of mail volumes, parcel and financial services and improves the quality of service for customers.