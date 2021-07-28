Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry holds poetry recital, photographic exhibition themed “Work and Life of Commander Hugo Chávez”

Written by César Torres on 28/07/2021 . Posted in News

A photographic exhibition themed “Work and Life of Commander Hugo Chávez” and a poetry recital were held on Wednesday by the Ministry of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs to commemorate the 67th anniversary of the birthday of the Venezuelan leader – in office from 1999 to 2013, year of his death – who guided the international policy of regional integration, anti-imperialist scope and construction of a multipolar world.

“Every day, we celebrate having known Hugo Chávez. Today is a day of popular joy and patriotic commitment. Loyalty, unity, awareness and trust in the people are the best gifts for our Father-Commander. We will defeat!” said the Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Jorge Arreaza, on his Twitter account.

The activity was opened by the Foreign Vice-minister for Africa, Yuri Pimentel, who highlighted the historical coincidence that Commander Hugo Chávez’s birthday is celebrated the same month of Liberator Simón Bolivar’s birthday and the endorsement of the Declaration of Independence.

Pimentel remarked that the year 2021, which marked the 210th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, was always mentioned by the Venezuelan revolutionary leader as a horizon in time towards the 200 years of the Battle of Carabobo and the Bolivarian bicentennial cycle.

“Talking about Commander Hugo Chávez always implies the risk of not doing justice to an exceptional, one-of-a kind human being whose leadership has a greatness of historical proportions. Hugo Chávez deserves the honest tribute and recognition of both Venezuelans, for whom he devoted his life, and the people who struggle in every corner of the world, because Commander Chávez risked his life since February 4, 1992,” he said.

Vice-minister Pimentel stressed the physical, theoretical and political courage of Commander Chávez, who never kneeled before the enemy, and the Socialism of the 21st Century project he promoted with a strong popular prominence, inspired by Liberator Simón Bolívar.

Pimentel pointed out that Chávez went beyond making artificial changes in the Venezuelan foreign policy by establishing a new paradigm, and breaking the apathy that marked Venezuela’s relation with the international community before he came to office. He also said that the country moved forward with the goals of international balance established in the nation’s economic, social plans, strengthening sovereignty and fostering the construction of a multipolar world, the Latin American and Caribbean integration, and the diversification of international relations.

The poetry recital included creations by Celenia Arreaza Montserrat, Arlette Valenotti, Arturo Sosa Leal and Miguel Machado.

The photographic exhibition took place at the headquarters of the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry and featured photos of Commander Hugo Chávez with his family, the Venezuelan people and Presidents, with whom he shared in his trips around the world to pave the way for cooperation and commercial exchange with Venezuela and strengthening cultural relations among the countries.