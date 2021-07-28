Venezuelan Foreign Minister arrives in Peru to attend presidential command transmission

Written by Simon Garcia on 28/07/2021 . Posted in News

The Foreign Minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Jorge Arreaza, arrived this Wednesday in the Republic of Peru on an official visit to attend the act of command transmission to Pedro Castillo as constitutional president of the Latin American nation for the period 2021-2026.

The participation of the Head of Venezuelan diplomacy in the ceremony ratifies the vocation of brotherhood and union between Venezuela and Peru, and alludes to the unwavering will to promote the construction of the Great Latin American Homeland.

The act of transmission of the supreme command occurs when the Republic of Peru celebrates 200 years of the heroic deed led by General José de San Martín, who gave independence to the country.

The presidential elections in Peru were held, in the second round, on June 6, 2021, and the candidate of the National Political Party Peru Libre, Pedro Castillo, was victorious, with a total of 8,836,380 votes, over his closest contender Keiko Fujimori, who obtained 8,792,117 of the entries.