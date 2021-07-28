Foreign Minister Arreaza: Independent states and peoples was Bolívar’s bet 200 years ago and that is the debt we have

Written by Simon Garcia on 28/07/2021 . Posted in News

“The Liberator was considering a Confederation of independent States and peoples, that was the great bet two hundred years ago and that is the debt we have with our peoples and with Bolívar, but above all with the future”, said the People’s Power Minister for Foreign Relations, Jorge Arreaza, on Tuesday in an interview with the program Cruce de Palabras broadcast from Mexico and throughout Latin America by the multistate Telesur.

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister offered a balance of the current political situation in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and other countries in the region, regarding the recent celebrations for the Bicentennial of the Battle of Carabobo.

“It can be read that we are still in the independence campaign, it has been extended to us more than it should due to the existence of empires that intend to divide us or prevent us from existing as nations with our own identity. We have that challenge ahead of us, I believe that 2030 is an important date to reclaim history and fulfill what we have promised so far”, he added.

The People’s Power Minister for Foreign Relations also thanked the commemorative acts of the 238th anniversary of the birth of Liberator Simón Bolívar, which took place at the XXI meeting of foreign ministers of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), which honored the life of the Father of the Homeland and his tireless fight for freedom.

“Simón Bolívar was ahead of his time, he opted for something that was not viable at that time, but today the conditions are rising, because the pluripolar world is in the making”, he stressed.

He also explained the importance of the figure of Hugo Chávez in the world, and his impact on the political processes of the entire region. “The impact on Our America is still difficult to calculate, because he managed to awaken consciences. Chávez was the people, that is why he is still so alive”.

Venezuela with Haiti

On the other hand, the Venezuelan diplomat once again condemned the assassination of the President of the Republic of Haiti, Jovenel Moise, and stressed that that country should be a priority on the international cooperation agenda.

“Imperialism does not forgive the Haitian people for having been the first free republic in Latin America. They have experienced many tragedies, sometimes even natural phenomena, earthquakes, hurricanes; but politically few have been the presidents who have finished their mandate”, he denounced.

In another vein, he recalled the attempted coup in May 2020, when a group of mercenaries, including Americans, from Colombia, led by Jordan Goudreau and his private security company, Silvercorp, entered Venezuelan territory with the order to assassinate President Nicolás Maduro.

He also expressed the need to prevent the Republic of Colombia from becoming not only a major drug exporter, but also an axis of violence through mercenaries, coups d’état and outsourced attacks.

Venezuela-US relations

“In the macro analysis of our Revolution, which is 22 years old, we can say that no matter who is sitting in the oval office of the White House, it is the system that is not only the United States and its Government, but the corporations, the network of interests for the war who make the decisions”, he pointed out about the current relations between the government of President Nicolás Maduro and the newly elected Joe Biden.

However, he explained that the new president of the United States knows the Venezuelan reality of recent years; “That we defeat the coups, the illegal operations” hence, “there is less pressure, but the unilateral sanctions imposed on the other governments have not been lifted. Communication have changed a little in other terms, although the tension remains”.

Finally, Foreign Minister Arreaza said that the Bolivarian Revolution has great hopes in the peoples and now also in the Peruvian people, “who have given a great lesson and have opted for a different leadership”.

“President Castillo is a humble man who has a great challenge, because the Peruvian oligarchy had kidnapped the Government in general, the State and its institutions; we hope for the best”, he pointed out.