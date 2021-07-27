Vice-president Delcy Rodríguez meets with ALBA-TCP Executive Secretary

Written by César Torres on 27/07/2021 . Posted in News

Venezuela’s Vice-president Delcy Rodríguez held on Monday an important meeting with Sacha Llorenti, executive secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP).

At the meeting, held at the headquarters of the Ministry of People’s Power for Economy, Finance and Foreign Trade, the two authorities reviewed the ALBA initiatives to address the COVID-19 pandemic in the region such as the creation of a humanitarian fund for the equitable procurement of vaccines.

Likewise, they discussed the economic consequences and impacts of coronavirus on countries and how ALBA-TCP can ensure the security and welfare of its member countries.

Rodriguez and Llorenti also assessed the negative impact of the U.S. unilateral coercive measures and blockade against Venezuela and other member countries.

ALBA-TCP was created following an agreement signed by Venezuela and Cuba based on the integration and unity of Latin America and the Caribbean and as a model for independent development, prioritizing regional complementarity and enabling to promote development and strengthen cooperation through mutual respect and solidarity.