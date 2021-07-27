Venezuela participates in UN Food Systems Pre-Summit

Written by César Torres on 27/07/2021 . Posted in News

The Minister of People’s Power for Food, Carlos Leal Tellería, participated on Tuesday in the Pre-Summit of the United Nations Food Systems, where he reaffirmed the commitment of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to guaranteeing the sustainability of Venezuela’s food system through public policies that have relied on the active participation of the people.

In his statement via video conference, Minister Leal Tellería highlighted that “the transformation of the food system in Venezuela has been undertaken hand in hand with the transformation of our political, social, productive model since 1999.”

“The food systems must be aimed at fully meeting the people’s need and deemed a fundamental human right, not a merchandise or instrument of war and social destabilization,” stressed Telleria.

The Venezuelan food minister explained that the Bolivarian Government defends “sustained and sustainable primary production, where customs, knowledge and ancestral, local traditions are the basis for the preservation of the Earth’s resources,” and said it is fundamental to create subregions for the preservation and protection of river basins, forest areas an highly important products for nutrition.

Also, Leal Telleria urged to “recognize, ensure and protect the right of domestic producers, peasants, fishermen and agro-urban innovators, on the household, small and mid-scale […] and conceive nutritional, food education and information as the transversal axis in all the components of the food system aiming to emancipating goals.”

Lifting of imperial blockade

In his statement, the Venezuelan food minister denounced the systematic and sustained application of unilateral coercive measures by the U.S. and its allies against the South American nation and their impact on the people’s food security.

“Venezuela calls on the international community to respect the sovereignty and self-determination of the peoples, and requests its mediation for the lifting of the economic blockade and unilateral sanctions to which our republic has been subjected,” he said.

Finally, Telleria reiterated Venezuelan solidarity-based, peaceful will to work with all the nations of the world “towards the positive, ecologically-friendly transformation of the World’s Food System and the attainment of the 2030 Agenda goals.”

The Pre-Summit of the UN Food Systems Summit will set the stage for the culminating global event in September by bringing together diverse actors from around the world to leverage the power of food systems to deliver progress on all 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).