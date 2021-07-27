Venezuela, Angola review bilateral cooperation agenda

Written by César Torres on 27/07/2021 . Posted in News

The Foreign Vice-minister for Africa, Yuri Pimentel, held on Monday a meeting with the Consul of the Republic of Angola to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Felisberto Fernandes da Costa, to strengthen the fraternal ties between their countries.

At the end of the meeting, Vice-minister Pimentel explained they reviewed bilateral cooperation issues in areas such as mining, trade, transport, culture and tourism.

Also, they reviewed the work agenda between the two countries to strengthen their bilateral cooperation ties.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of diplomatic, trade relations between Venezuela and Angola. During this time, the two countries have endorsed two memoranda of understanding for technical training of Venezuelan miners and the optimization of commercialization processes of different diamonds.