XXI Meeting of CELAC Foreign Ministers opened with participation of 32 countries

Written by César Torres on 24/07/2021 . Posted in News

At the Chapultepec Castle, Mexico City, the XXI Meeting of Foreign Affairs of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) was opened on Saturday by Marcelo Ebrard, secretary of Foreign Relations of Mexico, member country holding the Pro Tempore Presidency since 2020.

The meeting was attended by 32 countries, represented by 24 ministers, 3 vice-ministers and 5 special envoys. Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza took part as representative of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the holding of in-person meetings, Secretary Ebrard said an important cooperation was achieved in this time of crisis, and explained they have shared initiatives such as the production and bottling of vaccines by Mexico and Argentina, the distribution of ventilators donated by different countries of the Community, and five plenary meetings with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

Also, Ebrard informed about the activation of a network of specialists to face the pandemic through the exchange of information and experiences.

“We have also moved forward with the integration of regulating agencies that determine which vaccines can be used and which can’t,” he added.

Regarding dialogue with other regions, he said meetings were held to discuss science and technology, digital technology, agriculture and medicine, a study on the impact of the pandemic on food security was conducted in cooperation with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), and they compiled CELAC’s political strategies and good practices against corruption.

Likewise, the Mexican secretary of Foreign Relations pointed out that they drafted joint statements on the export of COVID-19 vaccines and supplies, the democratization of vaccine production and patent waivers, the situation in the Middle East and condemning the assassination of the President of Haiti, a member state of the integration mechanism.

An additional relevant achievement was the expansion of humanitarian aid and progress in the creation of the CELAC fund to comprehensively address disasters in the region.

“If before the pandemic we proposed that this Community be Latin America’s and the Caribbean’s main instrument of cooperation, today we can assert that we are undoubtedly on the path to achieve it,” said the head of Mexican diplomacy.

Prior to the round of speeches, the Mexican Secretary of Foreign Relations announced that Argentina applied for the CELAC Pro Tempore Presidency for year 2022, an issue that must be discussed in September at the Summit of Heads of State and Government.

During the opening, a minute of silence was observed for Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, who was assassinated on July 7.

This is the second CELAC ministerial meeting that takes place in Mexico after the one held in January 2020.