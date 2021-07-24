ALBA- TCP, Southern African Development Community agree to initiate work plan in different areas

Written by César Torres on 24/07/2021 . Posted in News

On Friday, the Executive Secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), Sacha Llorenti, held a virtual meeting with the Executive Secretary of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), Stergomena Tax.

At the meeting, the authorities discussed the coincidences of their organizations and agreed to initiate a joint work plan in different areas.

They also stressed the need of consolidating relations with other subregional organizations that share the same principles of self-determination, solidarity, integration and cooperation.

Executive Secretary Tax highlighted that the SADC’s priorities are focused on the development of infrastructures and human development, specifically on cooperation to preserve peace, security and political stability.