Venezuela’s, Trinidad and Tobago’s foreign ministers strengthen bilateral relations ahead of CELAC Meeting

Written by César Torres on 23/07/2021 . Posted in News

Ahead of the 21st Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), to be held on Saturday, June 24, in Mexico, Venezuela’s Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Jorge Arreaza, held a meeting with his Trinidad and Tobago’s counterpart, Amery Browne, to strengthen cooperation relations.

At the meeting, they reviewed the strategic relations of solidarity and mutual respect that have been strengthened since the Bolivarian Revolution came to power for the benefit of the people, and assessed cooperation in the energy and consular areas.

In the latter area, over 700 Venezuelan nationals recently returned to their country thanks to the largest repatriation of Plan Vuelta a la Patria by sea.

The diplomatic authorities also reviewed their mutual interest in multilateral issues such as the role of CELAC and the new perspectives for next year, praising the important role of Mexico as Pro Tempore President.

At the meeting, Venezuela recognized the leadership of Trinidad and Tobago in CARICOM and the role it played amidst Haiti’s situation – following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse -, for which the Bolivarian Government reaffirmed its support.

Foreign Minister Arreaza arrived on Friday in Mexico City, where he has followed an agenda prior to the CELAC meeting, which will take place ahead of the 6th Summit of Heads of State and Government on September 18 in Mexico, which holds the CELAC Pro Tempore Presidency.