Written by Joselyn Ariza on 23/07/2021

Guided by the dream of integration of the Liberator Simón Bolívar, the peoples of America advance in victory over perverse plans against regional peace, fighting lies and violence. Venezuela also adds achievements with its generation of athletes present at Tokyo 2020+1 and the first maritime trip of the Return to the Homeland Plan (Plan Vuelta a la Patria). Discover a country in victorious resistance by reading the 18th edition of Venezuela Reports.









Tags: Venezuela Reports Newsletter N° 18

