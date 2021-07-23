Venezuela pays tribute to Nelson Mandela on 103th birth anniversary

Written by César Torres on 23/07/2021 . Posted in News

At the forum “Thought of Nelson Mandela in Times of Revolution,” the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela paid tribute on Friday to the late South African president on the 103th anniversary of his birth, the 11th anniversary of the UN’s declaration of July 18 as the Nelson Mandela International Day, and the 30th anniversary of his visit to the country after his release from jail.

The event took place at the headquarters of the Ministry of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, in Caracas, and was attended by the Foreign Vice-minister for Africa, Yuri Pimentel; the Ambassador of South Africa to Venezuela, Joseph Nkosi; and the President of the National Institute against Racial Discrimination (INCODIR), Jesús Escobar, among other authorities.

Foreign Vice-minister Pimentel focused on the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Mandela’s visit to the nation in July 1991 as part of a tour of different country following his release from jail and 27 years of an unfair sentence.

Pimentel stressed that Mandela was much more than a symbol of fight against racism and the apartheid regime in South Africa; he was also a revolutionary, progressive man who also fought for equality, the rights of the people and a social revolution.

The Venezuelan foreign minister also recalled that when Mandela visited Venezuela, he said a very beautiful phrase: “Venezuela deserves a very particular place in mi heart.”

“Today, we also say that Mandela and the glorious South African people deserve a very particular place in the hearts of Venezuelans for their example and permanent solidarity with our country,” said Pimentel.

The Venezuelan diplomat pointed out that on this commemoration, it is important to not forget the legacy and fight of Mandela in the face of injustices in the world.

In this regard, he mentioned that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed once again a deep inequality among countries in the planet, as a consequence of capital prevailing over human lives, the commercialization of treatments, diagnosis tests and vaccines, a situation that highlights the vital importance of solidarity and unity among human beings, values that Nelson Mandela defended and practiced in his life.

Pimentel underlined that inequality in the access to treatments is made worse by criminal blockades against many countries, including Venezuela, through unilateral coercive measures, which have come to the extent of boycotting the purchase of vaccines through the COVAX system, thus directly affecting the health of Venezuelans.

“Mandela, with his usual courage and coherence, would denounce this crime against humanity and Venezuela,” asserted Pimentel.

Mutual Gratitude

The Ambassador of South Africa to Venezuela, Joseph Nkosi, thanked the Venezuelan people for having supported the fight against apartheid and staged demonstrations for the release of Mandela, which is the reason why he traveled the world to thank those peoples who supported his cause, including Venezuela, where he opened an embassy.

Nkosi said that South Africa’s gratitude is also expressed in the support for Venezuela amid difficulties.

“We will continue supporting it in all international fora against the blockade and sanctions imposed by the United States,” said the South African ambassador.

He also pointed out that they have moved forward from political solidarity to trade and investment solidarity, showing the support of South Africa for the development of the Venezuelan people.

Regarding inequality in the access to COVID-19 vaccines, the South African diplomat highlighted that this reality inspired South Africa and India to call on the World Trade Organization (WTO) to temporarily waive intellectual property (rules related to COVID-19 vaccines so that poor countries can speed up vaccination of their population.

Likewise, Nkosi announced the opening in August of a Mandela Museum in Valencia, Carabobo State, and that he will hold meetings with the Education minister on student exchange, and the Sports minister on staging the Mandela Day Marathon in Venezuela.

Mandela-Chávez Parallels

Professor Jesús Escobar, president of INCODIR, mentioned in his statement certain parallels between the lives of Mandela and Commander Hugo Chávez, “two men who fought for freedom and solidarity in the world.”

Escobar explained that they both were from poor families in territorial spaces where, though geographically equidistant, social inequality was an element caused by capitalism.

Also, he mentioned that Mandela aimed to break apartheid after 27 years in prison, and Chávez, though he did not spend too many years in prison, also planned to lead Venezuela towards a radical change by following the legacy of Liberator Simón Bolívar to bring the greatest possible sum of happiness to the people through socialism.

Strategically, they “were men with great convictions that envisioned education as the fundamental foundation to achieve the liberation of their people,” said Escobar, who also added that both Mandela and Chávez had a strong awareness and commitment to social fights in their countries, and gave their lives for this cause.

In November 2009, the General Assembly of the United Nations declared July 18 as the Nelson Mandela International Day to recognize his dedication to humanity in the resolution of conflicts, international relations and the promotion and protection of human rights, among other contributions.