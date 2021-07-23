Mexico commemorates the 238th anniversary of the birth of the Liberator Simón Bolívar

Written by Simon Garcia on 23/07/2021 . Posted in News

On the Paseo la Reforma, located in Mexico City, this Friday a floral offering was held in front of the Simón Bolívar roundabout, to pay tribute to the Liberator and Venezuelan independence leader on the 238th anniversary of his birth, which is celebrated this July 24.

The civic ceremony was led by the ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela accredited to the United Mexican States, Francisco Arias Cárdenas, accompanied by the mayor of Cuauhtémoc, Néstor Núñez; the director of the National Institute for Historical Studies of the Revolutions of Mexico, Felipe Arturo Ávila Espinosa; and on behalf of the Head of Government of Mexico City, José Alfonso Suárez del Real was present.

During his intervention in the activity, Ambassador Arias Cárdenas stressed that Bolívar belongs both to his native Venezuela and to “Peru, New Granada, Bolivia, Panama, Quito or Mexico. With the means of transportation of his time, he made shortened the distances for the meeting of our Latin American and Caribbean peoples, in their struggle for the independence of our homelands”.

He extolled the celebration of the life “of a champion of unity”, referring to the Liberator, while highlighting the importance that “in this historical moment, Mexico turns its gaze to the south to promote the much-needed and longed-for unity that Bolívar and the founding fathers of the Latin American and Caribbean homelands proclaimed”.

The Venezuelan Ambassador praised the pro tempore presidency of Mexico before the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), within the framework of the XXI Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the regional integration organization this Saturday, July 24.