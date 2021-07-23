Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza meets with Belize’s counterpart in Mexico

Written by César Torres on 23/07/2021 . Posted in News

In the context of the 21st Meeting of Foreign Minister of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), the Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Jorge Arreaza, met on Friday with his Belize’s counterpart, Eamon Courtenay, to strengthen cooperation relation between their countries.

At the meeting, the two authorities reviewed their bilateral relation and discussed issues related to the development of the Caribbean people.

The diplomatic relations between Venezuela and Belize were established in 1989, after the Central American country achieved its independence in 1981.

Belize is part of the Petrocaribe Cooperation Agreement since 2005. In 2006, Belize and Venezuela established the joint venture ALBA Petrocaribe Belize Energy Limited (Apbel) as a local operator.