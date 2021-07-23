Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza holds meeting with ECLAC’s Executive Secretary

Written by César Torres on 23/07/2021 . Posted in News

The Foreign Minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Jorge Arreaza, held on Friday a fraternal meeting in Mexico City with the Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), Alicia Bárcena.

The meeting took place ahead of the 21st Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), an occasion the Venezuelan foreign minister has seized to hold important meetings with different representatives of the region as part of his diplomatic agenda, which has focused on dialogue and regional integration, in line with the forthcoming Summit of Heads of State on September 18.

ECLAC is one of the five United Nations regional commissions. It was founded on February 25, 1948, to contribute to the economic development of Latin America, coordinate actions to promote and strengthen economic relations among countries in the region and other nations of the world. Later, the scope of the Commission’s work was broadened to include the countries of the Caribbean. The promotion of the region’s social development was later included among its primary objectives.