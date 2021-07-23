Foreign Minister Arreaza meets with Surinamese counterpart ahead of 21st CELAC Meeting

Written by César Torres on 23/07/2021 . Posted in News

In the context of his visit to Mexico on the occasion of the 21st Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), Venezuela’s Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Jorge Arreaza, held a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation of the Republic of Surinam, Albert Ramdin.

At the meeting, they discussed different bilateral issues and the need of promoting regional cooperation through integration mechanisms such as ALBA-TCP, CELAC, UNASUR and ACS.

By mid-last year, Venezuela’s and Surinam’s foreign ministers held a telephone conversation to reaffirm the friendly, cooperation ties between their countries for the benefit of their people, and discuss their common interests to strengthen regional integration.

The 21st Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) will serve as a preparatory meeting for the CELAC Summit of Heads of State, to be held in September.

As part of their agenda, the foreign ministers will discuss the progress made in the Comprehensive Plan for Health Self-sufficiency presented by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (CEPAL) to strengthen the productive capacities and distribution of vaccines and medicines in the region, and the Cooperation Agreement for Food Security of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).