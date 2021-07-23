Foreign Minister Arreaza meets with FAO regional representative ahead of CELAC Meeting

Written by César Torres on 23/07/2021 . Posted in News

In the context of his visit to Mexico to participate in the 21st Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), Venezuela’s Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Jorge Arreaza, met on Friday with Julio Berdegué, regional representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

At the meeting, they discussed the FAO programs underway in the country within the framework of the cooperation between the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the System of the United Nations.

Also, they talked about the need of strengthening mechanisms of joint work to develop indicators and reports released by this important organization, and the Cooperation Agreement for Food Security that the FAO will present at the ministerial meeting on Saturday, July 24.

Foreign Minister Arreaza was accompanied by the Vice-minister for Multilateral Affairs, Daniela Rodríguez, and the Vice-ministers for Latin America and the Caribbean, Rander Peña y Raúl Li Causi, respectively.

By mid-June, on behalf of the Venezuelan Government at the 42nd Session of the FAO Conference, Food Minister Carlos Leal Tellería reaffirmed Venezuela’s commitment to complying with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Venezuelan people’s right to food.

In this regard, the Venezuelan Food minister requested FAO its mediation for the lifting of the economic blockade and unilateral coercive measures, as they “violate international law and all the provisions seeking to avoid the use of food as a war, destabilization and destruction instrument.”

Foreign Minister Arreaza’s agenda in Mexico is focused on the commemorative events of the 238th anniversary of the Liberator Simón Bolívar’s birthday, welcomed by CELAC given the undeniable leadership and influence of the Venezuelan independence hero in the region’s independence process. Venezuela was the first American colony to break the chains of Spanish domination.