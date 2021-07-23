Foreign Minister Arreaza meets with Argentina’s counterpart in Mexico

Written by César Torres on 23/07/2021 . Posted in News

Venezuela’s Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Jorge Arreaza, held a meeting on Friday with his counterpart from the Republic of Argentina, Felipe Solá, in the context of the 21st Meeting of Foreign Minister of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), to be held on Saturday, July 24, in Mexico.

During his visit to Mexico to participate in the 21st CELAC Meeting, the Venezuelan diplomat has held meetings to strengthen bilateral relations with different representatives of CELAC member countries, including his Argentinean counterpart, with whom he stressed his intention of mutual cooperation and the need to strengthen integration in the multilateral field.

The meeting took place ahead of the 6th CELAC Summit of Heads of State and Government, to be held on September 18, with Mexico as host country and Pro Tempore President.

CELAC is an intergovernmental mechanism of dialogue and political concertation. With the 33 Latin American and Caribbean countries as members, it was established to move forward with a gradual process of integration in the region.