FANB denounces violation of Venezuelan airspace by U.S. military aircraft

Written by César Torres on 23/07/2021 . Posted in News

The National Bolivarian Armed Forces (FANB) issued on Friday an official statement to denounce the violation of Venezuelan airspace by an aircraft from the United States Air Force.

Bellow you can read the full statement:

The National Bolivarian Armed Forces denounces the violation of Venezuelan airspace by a C-17 heavy military plane from the U.S. Air Force, an event that occurred on Thursday night, July 22, from 20:47 to 20:50 hours (3-minute time lapse), making a journey of approximately 14 nautical miles over the most Western area of Sierra de Perijá, Zulia state.

This flagrant provocation occurs in the context of the joint military exercises by the Colombian Air Force and Army in the Departments of Antioquia and Cundinamarca, respectively, where there is also a presence of American F-16 and RC135 fighter jets for strategic exploration.

Noteworthily, so far in 2021, North American airplanes have violated Maiquetia’s Flight Information Region (FIR) on 21 occasions, representing a serious violation of aviation international regulations.

We reiterate before the international community and multilateral organizations that the presence of U.S. military bases in Colombian territory represents a permanent threat and constitutes an atrocious meddling mechanism that affects the stability of the Caribbean and Latin American region, where, thanks to the integrationist efforts of Supreme Commander Hugo Chávez, we have been working on its consolidation as a Zone of Peace.

We are aware that as part of the aforementioned exercises, reconnaissance tasks are being performed toward Venezuelan geographic space, thus we do not rule out other possible hostile actions against our sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In this regard, Nicolás Maduro Moros, Constitutional President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and Commander in Chief of the FANB, has issued precise orders to remain alert and respond forcefully to any act of aggression.

Chávez lives on! The Homeland goes on!

Independence and Socialist Homeland! We will live and defeat!

Independence or nothing!

Always loyal! Never traitors!

The Sun of Venezuela rises in the Essequibo!

Caracas, June 21, 2021