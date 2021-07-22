Venezuela and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights hold a training session on the Universal Periodic Review

Written by Simon Garcia on 22/07/2021 . Posted in News

As part of the implementation of the cooperation and technical assistance work plan established between the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), this Thursday a telematic workshop on the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) mechanism.

From the spaces of the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry and through videoconference, the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Council (NHRC), Larry Devoe, together with the deputy coordinator of the OHCHR in Venezuela, Hélene Devaux, began the training session where he explained the work cycle of the Universal Periodic Review.

During his speech, Secretary Devoe highlighted the “commitment at the highest level” that Venezuela has assumed with the UPR.

“It has been a very productive, very useful workshop (…) That leaves us better prepared to successfully fulfill that commitment that our country has, which is to present its Universal Periodic Review before the United Nations Human Rights Council”, he said.

Likewise, he assured that Venezuela has been in charge of promoting and stimulating the participation of organizations and civil society in the examination, adding that, during the last 4 years, the country “has made progress in applying the recommendations of the Universal Periodic Review of the year 2016”.

UPR as a human rights mechanism

During the day, Noemy Barrita-Chagoya, Santiago Martinez de Orense, Larissa Carvalho and Silvia Olivares, all members of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva, briefly detailed the characteristics of the UPR, its link with other mechanisms of human rights, their contribution to the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), among other related items, also highlighting “the role of governments and insisting on improving practices” to carry it out.

In this regard, the permanent representative of Venezuela to the UN-Geneva, Héctor Constant Rosales, insisted on the depoliticization of the mechanism and rejected any “noise and interference” from external factors, referring to the “pseudo mission to determine facts on human rights in the Country” that intends to make human rights a weapon to continue attacking the name of Venezuela in the world.

The workshop was aimed at the institutions of the Venezuelan State involved in this process, among them, the Public Ministry, the Ombudsman’s Office, the Supreme Court of Justice, the People’s Power Ministry for the Penitentiary Service, the Public Defense and the General Inspectorate of Courts.

It should be noted that the OHCHR representation shared the information as part of the technical assistance and cooperation work plan agreed with the UN body, after the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding signed in September 2019 between High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet and the Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Jorge Arreaza.