Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry implements work plan to detect trafficking in persons, migrants to Mexico

Written by César Torres on 21/07/2021 . Posted in News

As of July 21, the Office of Consular Relations of the Ministry of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs will implement a work plan to manage the air transport of Venezuelan citizens bound for the United Mexican States.

The plan aims to early detect possible victims of trafficking in persons and migrants before, during and after their transport.

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry, in coordination with the National Office against Organized Delinquency and Financing of Terrorism and the Public Ministry, is organizing training aimed at workers of air service providers, travel agencies and the National Institute of Civil Aviation and migration.

The application of these instruments and preventive surveys will be conducted at the Simón Bolívar International Airport and the Valencia’s International Airport, prior to the boarding of passengers.

In order to do it, the authorities will conduct rounds of interviews and the intervention of 1 flight per airline covering the Venezuela-Mexico route.