Six special rapporteurs, independent experts denounce U.S. violates Human Rights of Venezuelan patients

Written by César Torres on 21/07/2021 . Posted in News

The Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Jorge Arreaza, shared on Wednesday a press release where four Special Rapporteurs and two Independent Experts of the United Nations Human Rights Council, based in Geneva, denounced again that the U.S. Government is directly affecting the fundamental rights of the Venezuelan people through the imposition of unilateral coercive measures, particularly – stressed the Venezuelan diplomat on his Twitter account @jaarreaza – through “illegal sanctions preventing treatments for cancer patients.”

The UN special rapporteurs and independent experts warned that hundreds of Venezuelan cancer patients could die because they have been caught up in excessively strict application of U.S. sanctions aimed at Venezuela and the state-owned oil company Petroleum of Venezuela (PDVSA).

They explained that the lives of Venezuelan transplant patients who are stranded in foreign countries, as well as those waiting to travel abroad for live-saving operations are under threat.

“A trip abroad for treatment has become the only hope for hundreds of critically ill patients,” said the experts, who affirmed that this issue has been brought to the attention of the Government of the United States of America, other countries and entities.

Also, the UN experts said that third countries, groups of countries, banks and private companies have been overly cautious in dealings with Venezuela because they fear unintentionally violating U.S. sanctions and, as a consequence, money cannot be transferred out of Venezuela, and some patients have been stranded, destitute, in countries where they went for treatment.

Citgo Embargo

Furthermore, they explained the governmental program that helped patients with chronic diseases and that was run by the Simon Bolivar Foundation, the charitable arm of the United States-based Citgo Petroleum Corporation, was suspended when the U.S. Government embargoed the Venezuean oil subsidiary.

“There are some 190 cancer patients on a waiting list for foreign treatment, and some 14 children, including three toddlers, died between 2017 and 2020 waiting for treatment under the programme. These cases illustrate the need for full protection of fundamental human rights,” the experts said.

In the press release, the UN experts call on all States, banks and private companies to take full responsibility for the effects of their actions on individuals, and to withdraw sanctions, zero risk and over compliance policies affecting core human rights.

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister posted the press release titled “Venezuela: Save lives of cancer patients endangered by U.S. sanctions,” signed by Ms. Alena Douhan, UN Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of the unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights; Mr. Nils Melzer, Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment; Mr. Saad Alfarargi Special Rapporteur on the right to development; and Ms. Tlaleng Mofokeng Special Rapporteur on the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health.

The press release is also backed by Mr. Obiora Okafor; Independent Expert on human rights and international solidarity; Mr. Livingstone Sewanyana; Independent Expert on the promotion of a democratic and equitable international order.

In her visit to Venezuela last February, UN Special Rapporteur Alena Douhan warned that the U.S. unilateral coercive measures have had a “devastating” impact on the life of the Venezuelan population, and urged to lift them in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.