Venezuela joins Nicaraguan people’s joy on 42nd anniversary of Sandinista Popular Revolution

On Monday, the Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Jorge Arreaza, joined the live broadcast of the commemoration event of the 42nd anniversary of the triumph of the Sandinista Popular Revolution, held in Managua’s Revolution Square and other important cities of the Republic of Nicaragua.

On this occasion, the celebration of the revolutionary victory coincided with the 60th anniversary of its political drive force, the Sandinista National Liberation Front.

“It is a privilege to join you. We could not miss it. Not this year (…) The Sandinista Revolution is in power thanks to the perseverance of a people, of a leader. Many fell by the wayside, got frustrated and did not believe it was possible, but it returned 17 years later and today it’s dignified, holding its face high above difficulties,” stressed the Venezuelan foreign minister.

Likewise, Arreaza highlighted that the Nicaraguan people relie on a government that belongs to them and holds political power, a situation that imperialism wants to reverse with new attacks to set up its ruling elite like it did in past decades.

In this regard, he called on the Latin American people to remain united beyond nationalities.

“The Bolivarian Alliance goes beyond nationalities. It’s much more than integration. It is union. We have to fight a hard battle and close ranks with Comrade President Daniel Ortega and the Nicaraguan people,” he added.

Nicaragua bound for a more stable economy

With music and under the slogan “All together. Let’s move forward!,” President Daniel Ortega, in the company of Vice-president Rosario Murillo, closed the celebrations on July 19 by stating that the Latin American country is bound for consolidating a more stable economy and a better future.

“They get upset when they see reports by international organizations recognizing that Nicaragua has set a good pace in the economic area, that Nicaragua is investing and rapidly carrying out programs involving health, hospitals, roads, schools, productive activities and entrepreneurship, among others,” highlighted Ortega.

Also, he congratulated “the youth, this new generation of artists with an immense soul to sing to their people. Nicaragua has an enormous cultural wealth and vital force,” he asserted.

Venezuela and Nicaragua: a single fight

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, also reiterated on Monday his “militant accompaniment and solidarity” with his Nicaraguan counterpart Daniel Ortega and recalled the overthrowing of the dictatorship of Anastasio Somoza Debayle.

“We reiterate our militant accompaniment and solidarity with Commander Daniel Ortega Saavedra and comrade Rosario Murillo on the paths of victories to come, and condemn the political, economic and media aggression that imperialism has been imposing against the Nicaraguan people,” expressed the Venezuelan president in a statement.