National coordinators of the CELAC meet on the eve of the meeting of Foreign Ministers in Mexico

Written by Simon Garcia on 20/07/2021 . Posted in News

The Vice-minister for Multilateral Issues, Daniela Rodríguez, participated this Tuesday in the XXXII Meeting of National Coordinations of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), as a prelude to the XXI Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the regional body, which will be held in Mexico next Saturday, July 24.

On September 18, the VI Summit of Heads of State and Government of Celac will be held, also in Mexico City, to update the strengthening of the regional platform’s positions within the framework of the challenges and global discussions.

During her participation in the meeting, Vice-minister Rodríguez reiterated the commitment of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to constructively support the Celac dialogues, within the framework of solidarity, complementary, equitable cooperation and in accordance with the principles of the bloc community.

The Venezuelan diplomat praised, in her speech, the reflections of Mexico at the head of the pro tempore presidency of Celac, and applauded the coordination and organization of this videoconference by the Aztec nation.

Celac is an intergovernmental mechanism for dialogue and political agreement. Its membership includes the 33 countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, and arose with the commitment to advance in the region’s gradual process of integration.