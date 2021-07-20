EU exploratory technical mission meets with authorities of the Electoral Power

Written by Simon Garcia on 20/07/2021 . Posted in News

In the face of the upcoming regional and municipal elections of November 21, this Tuesday, the technical exploratory mission of the European Union (EU) met with authorities of the Electoral Power of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

The meeting, which was headed by the principal rector of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Tania D’Amelio, was conducive to reviewing and verifying that all guarantees have been given for the free exercise and respect of the popular vote.

The Vice-minister for Europe of the People’s Power Ministry for Foreign Relations, Yván Gil, who also accompanied the meeting, reiterated the invitation to the European Union to attend the democratic day with an international observation mission.

For almost three weeks, the European Union exploratory mission has held conversations with different authorities of the Public Powers and political actors in the country.

Its visit, scheduled until July 23, responds to the invitation sent by the CNE, also sent to the United Nations (UN), to participate as international observers in the upcoming election day in the Latin American country.