Venezuela, Bolivia review bilateral cooperation agenda

Written by César Torres on 19/07/2021 . Posted in News

Foreign Vice-minister for Latin America, Rander Peña, held a meeting on Monday with the Ambassador Plenipotentiary of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, Sebastián Michel Hoffmann, to review the work agenda between the two nations.

At the end of the meeting, the Venezuelan representative explained they discussed issues related to consular, political and commercial relations.

Likewise, they reaffirmed their countries’ cooperation ties and their will to strengthen bilateral relations.

Following the presidential victory of Luis Arce, Venezuela’s and Bolivia’s authorities have held different meetings in order to join efforts as brother countries, aiming to the liberation of their peoples and preserve their sovereignty.