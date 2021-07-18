Venezuela ratifies its commitment to the agreement that will guarantee the stability of the oil market

Written by Simon Garcia on 18/07/2021 . Posted in News

“We celebrate the historic consensus reached at the 19th OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting, which demonstrates the long-term strategic vision, sending clear and firm signals of our strength and commitment to the balance of the oil market and the economic development of the world”, said the Sector Vice-president of the Economy, Tareck El Aissami, through his social network account Twitter @TareckPSUV.

This Sunday, the 19th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting was held via videoconference, chaired by His Royal Highness, Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Salman. At the meeting, different agreements were reached, including the reaffirmation of the framework of the Declaration of Cooperation and the increase in production for the rest of 2021 until gradually eliminating the production adjustment of 5.8 mdb per day.

Likewise, Vice-president El Aissami said that “OPEC+ reaffirms its unequivocal position on the foundations of a stable and balanced oil market, Venezuela will continue to bet on policies aimed at guaranteeing the collective welfare”, he said.

The 20th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial meeting will take place on September 1, 2021.