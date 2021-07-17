Vice-president Delcy Rodríguez starts working visit in Cuba

Written by César Torres on 17/07/2021 . Posted in News

The Vice-president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, was welcomed on Friday by the President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, in Havana as part of a working visit she is paying to the largest island of the Antilles.

At the meeting, the authorities discussed the main aspects of the cooperation ties between their countries and other issues of interest such as the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. In this regard, the Cuban president reaffirmed the solidarity of his country with the Venezuelan people.

Venezuela’s Vice-president extended a message of solidarity and support by President Nicolás Maduro in the face of the political-communicational campaign against Cuba and the escalation of the blockade imposed by the U.S. Government.

The Venezuelan vice-president was also welcomed by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Rodrigo Malmierca Díaz, Director General of Latin America and the Caribbean of the Cuban Foreign Ministry Eugenio Martínez Enrique, and Ambassador to Venezuela Dagoberto Rodríguez Barrera.