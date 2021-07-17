Foreign Minister Arreaza on Telesur: Venezuela’s bet is for dialogue and integration

Written by Simon Garcia on 17/07/2021 . Posted in News

In an interview for the program Latin America in dispute, broadcast by the multistate Telesur, the People’s Power Minister for Foreign Relations, Jorge Arreaza, confirmed that the Bolivarian Government’s commitment to the events promoted by imperialism in the region, such as the assassination in Haiti and the attempts to destabilize Cuba, “it is always for integration, for peace, for dialogue”.

He indicated that, as proof of this, on July 24, in tribute to the birth of Liberator Simón Bolívar, a meeting of ministers of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) will be held in Mexico and on September 18, on the occasion of the bicentennial of Mexico’s independence, this country will host a meeting of heads of Government and State also from CELAC. “We only believe in peace, in dialogue and in the union of our peoples”, he insisted.

During the interview conducted by the president of the channel, Patricia Villegas, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister specified that the real bet of Venezuela is for the people, so that they find ways to build democracy.

The Minister considered that the game on the geopolitical board of the region is being won by the peoples, who “are those who are on the offensive and are going to reconquer and conquer new spaces, we have no doubt. You need to have strategic patience, be very alert, because what happened in Haiti can happen in any of our countries, not only against presidents but against leaders of the left”, he warned.

He predicted that between now and 2030 there will be many changes in the world and in Latin America the spaces obtained in the first decade of this century will be surpassed, with the conquest of new ones and it will be a definitive process.

Historical dispute

Foreign Minister Arreaza contextualized that the current situation in the region is a 200-years old historical dispute over a territory, natural resources, a geographical position in the world and that the imperial onslaught of recent years responds to the reversal of the coup in Bolivia, the resistance of Venezuela, the healthy and peaceful generational transition that took place in Cuba with the change of Head of State.

“That pendulum that has been swinging this century between the left and the right will inevitably stay on the left, because it is the characteristic of the peoples,” he asserted.

The Head of Venezuelan diplomacy defined that imperialism goes far beyond the White House and the military-industrial complex of the United States; It is a network of financial, military and technological corporations that do not respect nationality and are represented in some governments; the most important, is that of the United States and Colombia in South America.

In this sense, he pointed out that Colombia has been seen as the Israel of Latin America for decades. “Unfortunately, it is a pain, a wound, especially for the Bolivarian peoples, that Colombia is taken as the enclave, the main platform of imperialism. There, the Gideon and all the others operation against Venezuela were prepared”.

Regarding the paramilitary gang that recently hit a Caracas neighborhood, the Minister explained that it was financed, with weapons, ammunition, with a corridor that identifies an origin in Colombia, with links to drug trafficking; however, “our intelligence managed to infiltrate and in a matter of hours we were able to regain control with the least amount of casualties”.

During the interview, the Foreign Minister also confirmed that the Venezuelan opposition politician Emilio Graterón is taking refuge in the Chilean Embassy in the country, according to a statement issued by this diplomatic mission.