Vice-minister Capaya Rodríguez holds a meeting with the Ambassador of Palestine

Written by Simon Garcia on 16/07/2021 . Posted in News

The Vice-minister for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania of the People’s Power Ministry for Foreign Relations, Capaya Rodríguez, held a meeting this Friday with the ambassador of the State of Palestine in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Fadi Alzaben.

The meeting was conducive for the parties to review the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda, in addition to evaluating the agreements that the two nations have on pharmaceutical and agricultural matters.

At the same time, both authorities reaffirmed their commitment to defending the sovereignty and self-determination of the peoples of the world; and with the defense of the Charter of the United Nations.

Venezuela and Palestine cover different areas of bilateral cooperation, such as trade, economy, education, mining, health, communication and information, agriculture, culture, sports, oil and food, consolidating between 2009 and 2018 the signing of 35 agreements.