Written by Enio Melean on 16/07/2021 . Posted in News, Venezuela-Report

Every day we win the right to peace and stability, dismantling those plans that seek to sow violence in Venezuela and the rest of the region. We also promote multilateralism, scientific development as an anti-blockade tool and the defense of the truth in the face of lies that seek to justify violence. In the 17th edition of “Venezuela Reports” we narrate the story of a people in battle and in victory.









Temas: Venezuela Reports.