Venezuela sympathizes with Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands in the aftermath of torrential rains

Written by Simon Garcia on 16/07/2021 . Posted in News

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela expressed its solidarity with the Western European countries severely affected by torrential rains in the last hours, while the number of deaths and disappearances increased in that region.

“From Venezuela we express our feeling of solidarity and condolences towards the people and governments of Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, in the wake of the unexpected torrential rains”, said the People’s Power Minister for Foreign Relations, Jorge Arreaza, this Friday through a message posted on his Twitter account @jaarreaza.

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister also expressed “our condolences with the families of the victims and disappeared”.

In Germany, authorities have confirmed at least 103 deaths and the disappearance of more than 1,300 people.

Belgium, the second most affected country by the storm in Western Europe, registers at least 20 deaths. Bad weather has also affected the Netherlands and Luxembourg.