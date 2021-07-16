Venezuela reiterates in Ecosoc the call to declare vaccines against COVID-19 as a global public good

Written by Simon Garcia on 16/07/2021 . Posted in News

The People’s Power Minister for Health of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Carlos Alvarado, reiterated this Friday the commitment of the South American nation to continue cooperating with international efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and reaffirmed the call to declare vaccines as a global public good.

During his telematic intervention in the High-Level Dialogue on “Strengthening the United Nations Economic and Social Council (Ecosoc) on its 75th Anniversary for the Sustainable and Resilient Recovery of COVID-19 and the Advancement of the 2030 Agenda”, The Venezuelan minister stated that “amid great uncertainty and changing scenarios, it is vital that awareness be raised about the imbalances and inequities that this emergency has created on social relations and between countries of the North and the South, in order to avoid further devastating results”.

In this regard, he denounced that in addition to the health emergency, Venezuela faces a second pandemic generated by the criminal unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States Government and its allies, highlighting that the so-called sanctions must be lifted immediately.

“(Unilateral coercive measures) are the antithesis of solidarity and cooperation that should be deprived, and constitute a true violation of the right to health of Venezuelans due to the difficulties they impose for access to our resources, blocked in international banking and the acquisition of supplies and vaccines to attend the pandemic and to consolidate the necessary efforts to comply with the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals)”, he stressed.

However, he highlighted that despite the complex panorama, Venezuela has implemented the National Plan for Prevention and Care against COVID-19, aimed at all social sectors, “including massive mitigation and control measures, hospital care and progressive free vaccination”.

In this sense, Minister Alvarado highlighted the important support of countries such as Cuba, China, Russia, Iran, among others, in addition to the cooperation of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the United Nations system and some organizations such as the International Red Cross.

He pointed out that, currently, the nation is going through the second wave of the pandemic, which is being attended by the State “with a bold, flexible program adapted to the national reality”, which offers “greater capacity than a year ago in health care, while seeking a safe reactivation of the economy, consolidating the National Vaccination Plan throughout the national geography and advancing in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda”.

The body of the UN system in charge of promoting economic, social and environmental development, at its 75 years keeps promoting debate and innovative thinking aimed at coordinating efforts to achieve internationally agreed goals.

The Ecosoc was established in the Charter of the United Nations in 1945 as one of the six organs of the Organization and its powers originally included issuing international recommendations in the economic and social spheres, promoting universal respect for human rights and working for global cooperation in health, education and culture