Venezuela reiterates support for Dominican Republic in Pro Tempore Secretariat of Ibero-American Conference

Written by César Torres on 15/07/2021 . Posted in News

The Foreign Vice-minister for Multilateral Affairs, Daniela Rodríguez, participated on Thursday at the 1st Meeting of National Coordinators and Heads of Cooperation of the Ibero-American Conference, as the Dominican Republic takes on the new 2021-2022 two-year period term, and reiterated the support of the Venezuelan Government for its management as the head of this integration mechanism.

The welcome to the joint session, held virtually, was given by the Vice-minister of Foreign Multilateral Policy and National Coordinator of the Dominican Republic, Rubén Silié, the Vice-minister of International Cooperation and Head of Cooperation, Olaya Dotel, and the Ibero-American Secretary-General, Rebeca Grynspan, who was relieved from duty amidst unanimous and warm words of gratitude expressed by the authorities of the 22 member countries.

In her statement, Foreign Vice-minister Rodríguez thanked and congratulated the efforts made by Andorra’s Pro Tempore Secretariat in the las two years that were consolidated at the last Conference’s Summit of Heads of State and Government, held on April 21.

Regarding Grynspan’s farewell, who will take on the General Secretariat of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the Venezuelan representative, on behalf of the Bolivarian Government’s authorities, President Nicolás Maduro, Vice-president Delcy Rodríguez and Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, thanked her for her support for Venezuela in the last seven years as Ibero-American Secretary-General, and for making it “a space for inclusion, vindication and the construction of a fairer, more democratic international system based on cooperation.”

The meeting’s agenda included administrative issues, the presentation of the schedule of activities, the Concept Note and the theme of the new period: “Together for a Fair, Sustainable Ibero-America.”

At the 27th Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government, Venezuela’s Vice-president Delcy Rodríguez and other countries denounced the unequal access to COVID-19 vaccines, that Venezuela and Cuba, two counties of the community, are victims of blockades and unilateral coercive measures, and that resources belonging to the Venezuelan people were seized within the Ibero-American region, referring to assets frozen by banks in Portugal.