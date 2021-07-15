Venezuela commemorates 195th anniversary of Amphictyonic Congress of Panama

Written by César Torres on 15/07/2021 . Posted in News

With a solemn ceremony at the National Pantheon, the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela commemorated on July 15 the 195th anniversary of the Amphictyonic Congress of Panama, convened by Liberator Simón Bolívar in 1826 to strengthen the independence of the continent and create a true regional unity.

The ceremony was headed by the Vice-president of Political Sovereignty, Security and Peace, Vladimir Padrino López, and was attended by the Vice-president of Pubic Security and Peace, Carmen Meléndez; the Vice-president of Planning, Ricardo Menéndez; the Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Jorge Arreaza; the Minister of People’s Power for Communication and Information, Freddy Ñáñez; and the Minister of People’s Power for Education, Eduardo Piñate, among other civil and military authorities.

The ceremony, also attended by the Diplomatic Corps, opened with a floral offering to the Father of the Homeland. Later, historian and President of the Simón Bolivar Research Institute, Alejandro López, offered and historical overview of the installation of this important assembly that aimed to create a confederation of Ibero-American peoples, from Mexico to Argentina, amid the independence battles fought at that time.

“Today, when we are fighting a battle for freedom and independence in Venezuela, Bolivarianism is dazzled by so many ideas of equality. Two hundred years later, with our unavoidable idea of ‘independence or nothing,’ we have had the need of wielding our swords and weapons in the defense of our sovereignty,” said Vladimir Padrino.

Likewise, he recalled the geopolitical vision of Commander Hugo Chávez to build a multipolar world in the face of neoliberalism in the region.

“What a great vision Hugo Chávez had when he gathered energies to shore up CELAC and give strength to the continent with UNASUR, ALBA and Petrocaribe!” he said.

Padrino also rejected the divisionism and war sown among Latin Americans in recent years, and reaffirmed that the civic-military unity has been key to preserve peace in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

“We are riding the consequences of meddling. Today, Venezuela is unfortunately facing bases of paramilitary operations in Colombian territory that systematically attack the homeland of the Liberator that gave freedom to our people,” added Padrino, who vindicated the Bolivarian proposal made 195 years ago at the Amphictyonic Congress of Panama, calling for the unity of the Latin American and Caribbean people.

“Hence the call of President Nicolás Maduro, in the spirit of the Bolivarian people of Venezuela, for the Latin American and Caribbean countries to unite […] Without unity, it will be very hard; with unity, we can achieve everything. To us, it is the most precious and loved thing: freedom. Let’s always resume the Bolivarian project,” stressed Padrino.

Amidst the independence revolutions in Latin America, and after liberating Upper Peru, current Bolivia, the Amphictyonic Congress of Panama was held from June 22 to July 15, 1826, as an assembly organized by Liberator Simón Bolívar with the goal of promoting understanding among the new emerging republics and the unity of the continent.