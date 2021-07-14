Vice-president Menéndez: The relationship between Venezuela and Iran has a strategic and geopolitical nature

Written by Simon Garcia on 14/07/2021 . Posted in News

“The relationship between Venezuela and Iran has a strategic and geopolitical nature”. This was stated by the Sector Vice-president of Planning, Ricardo Menéndez, during the Balance Meeting of the Working Day of the Technical Secretariat of the Iran-Venezuela Mixed Commission, in which a “detailed review of different issues was made according to the framework of cooperation” of both nations.

The Minister for Planning also indicated that Venezuela and Iran have “very important cooperation frameworks in health areas”, an example of which he cited the struggle of both countries against the covid-19 pandemic, which has been assumed with a “primary vision for the care of their respective people”, unlike other countries “that have seen the pandemic as a business opportunity, since they have an exclusive vision regarding the vaccines”, said Menéndez.

The minister also pointed out that they addressed the energy area “where we have extensive cooperation schemes in our countries” as well as the electricity issue “where we work with great strength and conviction based on the sovereignty of each of our nations”. Menendez added.

Likewise, the Vice-president informed that these meetings have been incorporating the economic and financial issue. In this regard, he commented that the meetings have been preparing “what the next business meetings between both countries might be, in order to deepen our economies”, said Menéndez, who added that they also worked on the relaunch of productive and industrial capacities in Venezuela.

For his part, the Vice-minister of Defense for International Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Co-chair of the Joint Commission, G/B Mohammad Ahadi, stressed that the leaders and dignitaries of both countries “have a firm will to have fluid cooperation, continuous and constant”. He also indicated that although the two nations “have a geographical distance, the hearts of the two peoples are very close and that helps to advance our relations and joint cooperation”, the Iranian Vice-minister concluded.

It should be noted that in this Balance Meeting, the Vic-minister for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania, Capaya Rodríguez, as well as the Vice-minister forTerritorial Planning, Edgar Valero, were also present on behalf of Venezuela, while the Ambassador to Venezuela, His Excellency Hojjatollah Soltani, also attended for the Persian nation.