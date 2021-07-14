Venezuela participates in 14th Session of Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous People

Written by César Torres on 14/07/2021 . Posted in News

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela participated on Wednesday in the 14th Session of the Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous People of the united Nations Human Rights Council, held virtually on July 12-16.

On behalf of the South American country, Fernando Enrique Ipana González, a child from the Wayuu ethic group, started his address by sending regards from President Nicolás Maduro, the Minister of People’s Power for Indigenous People, Yamilet Mirabal, and the Venezuelan people.

In his statement, the indigenous representative recalled that Venezuela is experiencing a deep process of political, cultural change, and highlighted that “currently, the native people are vindicated and made visible through the recognition of their multiethnic, pluricultural, multilingual nature” as enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic.

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Inapan González urged to prioritized the world’s indigenous communities, saying that they guarantee the permanence of native cultures.

“Without us, there is no future. Without us, there is no ancestral legacy,” he stressed.

“We trust that we will be given priority in the administration of vaccines against COVID-19, thus preventing us from being part of the generation annihilated by the pandemic,” said the Venezuelan representative.

Each year, the Expert Mechanism holds a five-day session in which representatives from states, Indigenous Peoples, Indigenous Peoples’ organizations, civil society, inter-governmental organizations and academia take part.

The Expert Mechanism provides the Human Rights Council with expertise and advice on the rights of Indigenous Peoples. It assists Member States in achieving the goals of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.