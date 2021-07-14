Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: ‘ I am an uncompromising defender of Venezuela’s sovereignty’

Written by César Torres on 14/07/2021 . Posted in News

The Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) celebrated together with the Government and the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the 210th anniversary of the Declaration of Venezuela’s Independence with the inauguration of the photographic exhibition Caribbean, Independence and Emancipation in the spaces of the Venezuelan diplomatic headquarters in the Caribbean island.

SVG’s Prime Minister, Ralph Gonsalves during his speech reiterated that he is “an uncompromising defender of the independence and sovereignty of Venezuela as well as Cuba, Nicaragua and Bolivia, and all the countries of our America.”

Likewise, he denounced once again before the world the sanctions imposed by the U.S. government against the Venezuelan government and people since the signing of the so-called Obama Decree in which Venezuela is declared a threat to the security of the United States.

“Does Venezuela have nuclear weapons? Does Venezuela have the military capability to go to Miami? This is absurd and meanwhile they are using sanctions, which include criminalization […] they are turning the banking system into a criminal enterprise by not allowing a normal banking system. This is criminal and illegal,” stressed Gonsalves.

The head of the Venezuelan diplomatic mission in SVG, Francisco Pérez Santana, who led the act of raising the Venezuelan flag, made reference to some important aspects of the Caribbean history, focusing on Haiti in the context of the latest events in the brother country, and stressing that Haiti is one of the “transcendental and important references for the revolutions that have existed in our America.”

The head of the Venezuelan mission gave a historical overview during his speech, from 1804 until the Congress of Panama, planned by Bolívar in 1824.

“The independence processes in our America mark the route to achieve the emancipation of historically oppressed peoples. Venezuela, for more than 200 years, has been the protagonist of the most important battles in the history of humanity. Some events in history preceded that important moment that led to the signing of the Act of Independence on July 5th, 1811. These events were: the conspiracy of Manuel Gual and José María España in 1797, the liberating expedition of Francisco de Miranda in 1806, and the conspiracy of the Mantuanos in 1808,” explained Pérez Santana.

Also, he reiterated: “Today, at a time when most of the governments of the peoples of Our America are undergoing a social transformation, nobly assuming the flag of the emancipation of the peoples, while the North American empire is experiencing its worst financial crisis, the time has come for our America, for the mistreated and excluded peoples.”

Renwick Rose, president of the Cuban-Vincentian Friendship Association, expressed the support of this movement to the Venezuelan people and government,

“It is ironic that after having fought against the yoke of the Spanish empire more than two centuries ago, still today the Venezuelan people have to fight against the designs of a modern empire that is trying to control the resources of our brother country […] We reiterate our rejection of the sanctions unilaterally imposed by the United States on the people of Cuba and Venezuela,” said Rose.

As part of this celebration, a photographic exhibition themed The Caribbean, Independence and Emancipation was officially inaugurated at the headquarters of the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines with the aim “to make visible Afro-Caribbean faces and experiences present in some peoples of the Anglophone Caribbean, as a way to break through the epistemic silences that hide the different voices of the African diaspora.”

On this occasion, the photographic series “Black and Blue” and the series “Pulling the net” by Trinitarian artist Nadia Huggins were exhibited.

Following Covid-19 protocols, the event to commemorate the 210th anniversary of Venezuela’s Independence and the Day of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces was attended by Eloise Gonsalves, wife of the Prime Minister; José Leyva Ventura, Cuban Ambassador to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines; Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour, social movements, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and professors of the Venezuelan Institute for Culture and Cooperation “Hugo Chávez Frías” in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, among others.

During this cultural gala, the Royal SVG Police Band was present and showed its talent by playing the National Anthem of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, as well as that of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Also attending this cultural event were the Vincentian saxophonist Oswald Williams, who received a recognition from the Embassy for his permanent support to culture and the Venezuelan people, and young members of the La Gracia Dance Company who made everyone dance with the recently released Venezuelan song “Llegó el Bicentenario” (The Bicentennial has arrived).

At the end of the event, the guests paid tribute to Liberator Simón Bolívar by laying a wreath in his honor.