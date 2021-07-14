Foreign Vice-minister Daniela Rodríguez holds meeting with South Africa’s ambassador

Written by César Torres on 14/07/2021 . Posted in News

On Wednesday, the Foreign Vice-minister for Multilateral Affairs, Daniela Rodríguez, held a meeting with the Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Joseph Nkosi.

The two diplomatic authorities reviewed the relations between their countries in the multilateral field.

Foreign Vice-minister Rodríguez pointed out that “Venezuela and South Africa share a long tradition in the defense of the principles and purposes of the Charter of the United Nations, like the principles of the South-South cooperation.

Likewise, she stressed “the need of moving forward with the fight against unilateral coercive measures,” and the importance that “our countries can establish a more effective coordination to ensure the success of the South-South vision on a global scale.”

On behalf of the Venezuelan Government, Foreign Vice-minister Rodríguez reaffirmed Venezuela’s will to work together with the Republic of South Africa with the shared vision of reaching the objectives of the two countries in the multilateral arena.