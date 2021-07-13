Venezuela and South Africa review bilateral agricultural cooperation agreements

Written by Simon Garcia on 13/07/2021 . Posted in News

The People’s Power Minister for Productive Agriculture and Lands, Wilmar Castro Soteldo, held a meeting via videoconference with his South African counterpart, Mrs. Angela Thoko Didiza, to review the agricultural cooperation agenda between the two nations.

The meeting, which seeks to strengthen and promote the agricultural projects of both countries, took place this Tuesday from the headquarters of the Ministry for Productive Agriculture and Lands, and was attended by the Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa in Venezuela, Joseph Muzi Khehla Nkosi and the Venezuelan Vice-minister for Africa, Yuri Pimentel.

Ambassador Joseph Khehla Nkosi pointed out that the visits of both ministers of the agrarian sector will be established shortly and that the assigned technical teams will hold a meeting every 14 days.

Within the Venezuela-South Africa Cooperation Agenda, five important points were established, which were: Harmonization of phytosanitary protocols, Technical assistance in animal and plant genetics [goats, sheep, cereals, potatoes and legumes], Joint production of agri-food inputs, Exchange of goods and services and the strengthening of family, urban and peri-urban agriculture.