Venezuela reaffirms solidarity with Cuba’s people and Government in face of U.S. attacks

Written by César Torres on 13/07/2021 . Posted in News

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, reaffirmed on Monday his support for the Revolutionary Government of his counterpart from the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, and the Cuban people in the face of U.S. attacks, and reiterated the brotherhood between the two countries.

On his Twitter account @NicolasMaduro, the Venezuelan president expressed that the Cuban and Venezuelan people are “brothers and sisters in both good and bad times!” and said that “if the United States really wants to help Cuba – as President Joe Biden cynically claimed -, lift immediately the sanctions and blockade against its people.”

At a meeting with the Special Commission for Dialogue, Peace and National Reconciliation of the National Assembly, held on Monday, July 12, President Maduro recalled the Republic of Cuba has been asphyxiated for 60 years, and said that “now the U.S. empire goes out to talk nonsense,” referring to Biden’s statements.

At the meeting held at the Miraflores Presidential Palace, the Venezuelan president underlined that it’s the same method used against Venezuela through unilateral coercive measures, combined with disinformation campaigns promoted by big international media corporations that want a crisis in the country.

Other governments, social, political movements and Latin American organizations expressed their support for the Cuban people and Government in the face of the smear campaign promoted by the United States following the violent events on Sunday in some parts of the country.