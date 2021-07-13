Foreign Minister Arreaza holds meeting with Swiss ambassador Simon Geissbühler

Written by Simon Garcia on 13/07/2021 . Posted in News

The Foreign Minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Jorge Arreaza, met this Tuesday with the Head of the Peace and Human Rights Division of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of the Swiss Confederation, Simon Geissbühler, to review the bilateral relations between both nations.

During the meeting, held at the Casa Amarilla, in Caracas, the diplomatic authorities discussed the progress of the Venezuelan political dialogue process, promoted repeatedly by President Nicolás Maduro, inviting all sectors that make political life in the country.

Precisely, this Monday, July 12, the Venezuelan Head of State received the Special Commission for Dialogue, Peace and National Reconciliation of the Legislative Power, highlighting the importance of advancing in the dialogue to obtain results in three strategic lines: economic, public services and safety.

“I am ready to speak with everyone at this table or those who summon me. I have no prejudices, inferiority or superiority complexes”, said President Maduro from the Miraflores Palace, emphasizing that one of the fundamental conditions for dialogue is that all unilateral coercive measures that have been arbitrarily imposed by both the United States and the European Union cease.