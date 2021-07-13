Foreign Minister Arreaza proposes at NAM to step up cooperation, solidarity in face of global challenges

Written by César Torres on 13/07/2021 . Posted in News

In his statement at the Mid-term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Jorge Arreaza, proposed on Tuesday it is important to proceed with a joint, coordinated approach to step up cooperation and solidarity in the face of the world’s complex, emerging challenges, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Venezuelan foreign minister proposed to move forward with strengthening a truly inclusive, efficient multilateralism, stressing that unilateralism is not the answer to face global challenges.

On behalf of the Venezuelan people and Government, Arreaza demanded an immediate, total lift of the unilateral coercive measures that inflict pain and suffering on over a third of humanity, including 30 million Venezuelans, by undermining national efforts to face the virus and boycotting the access to medical equipment, medicines and other essential supplies.

Likewise, the Venezuelan foreign minister pleaded for the end of nationalism regarding COVID-19 vaccines to favor a fair, equitable distribution.

Arreaza highlighted that the Charter of the United Nations, a legally binding document which is as relevant as it was 76 years ago, must be the permanent guide to conduct international relations, pointed out that the Non-Aligned Movement is the largest political group at the UN with 120 member states and 18 observer states, and celebrated the incorporation of the Russian Federation.

In his virtual statement, Foreign Minister Arreaza expressed the support of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela for the right to the self-determination of Palestine and Western Sahara, praised the leadership of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the NAM in the last 20 months, and insisted on calling for strengthening unity and solidarity within the organization, avoiding politization and confrontations.