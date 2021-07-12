Venezuela, Turkey strengthen commercial alliance

Written by César Torres on 12/07/2021 . Posted in News

With the aim of further strengthening commercial relations, the Minister of People’s Power for Tourism, Alí Padrón, met on Monday with the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Şevki Mütevellioğlu.

At the meeting, Minister Padrón highlighted that these relations are being deepened to adopt strategies to promote Venezuela as a multidestination country and a world benchmark.

Likewise, the Vice-minister for International Tourism, Leticia Gómez, explained that “thanks to the strategic guidelines implemented by Mintur with allied countries, we have consolidated plans that contribute to the increase in inbound tourism.”

Gómez also said that Venezolana de Turismo is designing tour packages showing the potential of prioritized destinations and tourism experiences.

Finally, the Venezuelan and Turkish authorities assessed the logistics program of the next visit of Turkish tourists, influencers, actors and dancers, who have shown interest in touring Venezuela and enjoying its tourist attractions.