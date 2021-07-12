Declassified US documents reveal conspiracies against Venezuela

Written by Simon Garcia on 12/07/2021 . Posted in News

The President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, made a statement in a meeting held with the Commission Special for Dialogue, Peace and Reconciliation of the National Assembly detailing that:

“Recently a group of investigators from the United States of North America sent us declassified documents of the permanent conspiracy, plots, of the evilness, of how they were preparing actions of sanctions, aggressions, economic persecution, attacks on the electrical system and public services to lead to an unmanageable situation to later create an implosion of the country. That would be the preamble for the triumphal entry of these homeland sellers”.

The Head of State and Government announced that these declassified documents will be presented to public opinion by the Foreign Minister of the Republic, Jorge Arreaza, in the coming days.

In this sense, the national leader demanded the cessation of the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States, which have violated the social welfare of the Venezuelan people.

“For a country to lose 99 percent of its income and go from receiving 48 billion dollars to 700 million dollars; and -despite this- do not close a school, do not fire a worker. You do not know the effort that is made to protect the people of Venezuela”, he said.

He assured that the permanent struggle is maintained thanks to the conscience built by the Venezuelan people, at the same time that he invited the leaders of the opposition to stay on the path of peace, dialogue and reconciliation.

The National Government has tended the paths of dialogue with representatives of the Venezuelan opposition on countless occasions, but many times they failed due to the “disloyalty” of the leaders of the extreme right, Maduro said.

“I meet with all the leaders of the opposition. Some meetings are not public. To whom I do not accept an invitation is the extremists who are thinking of killing me, because they show a friendly face but on the other hand they have the dollars and the plans to look for the mercenaries to try to assassinate me. Where are they, are they in Miraflores as a product of these strategies?” He asked.