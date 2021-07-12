Foreign Vice-minister Daniela Rodríguez meets in Caracas with Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation

Written by César Torres on 12/07/2021 . Posted in News

In the context of the Bolivarian Diplomacy of Peace, the Foreign Vice-minister for Multilateral Affairs, Daniela Rodríguez, held on Monday a meeting with the Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to Venezuela, Jürg Sprecher, to review multilateral issues.

At the meeting, Rodríguez talked about the actions taken by the Venezuelan Government to ensure the development of humanitarian works in Venezuela, according to the humanitarian principles and resolutions established by the United Nations General Assembly.

“The Venezuelan State has been taking some actions to open and build transparency and trust among the different actors of the humanitarian ecosystem in the country, including agencies and some organizations of civil society (…) With that aim, the Special Automated Registry of Non-Resident Non-Governmental Organizations (REGONG) was created,” stressed the foreign vice-minister for Multilateral Affairs.

Likewise, the two diplomats tackled issues related to the multilateral, global agenda and the bilateral cooperation the two countries can share in different contexts.