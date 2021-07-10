President Maduro: ‘Latin America’s greatest threat is those who govern Colombia’

Written by César Torres on 10/07/2021 . Posted in News

The participation of Colombian mercenaries in the assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse and the training of criminal gangs in Venezuela indicate that “Latin America’s and the Caribbean’s greatest threat is the mafia in power in Colombia,” said Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro.

“The mafia that’s in power exports drugs, death, mercenaries, assassins, and they have targeted our loved, noble and peaceful Venezuela,” said Maduro, who gave orders to the National Bolivarian Armed Force (FANB) to be on the alert in the face of terrorist maneuvers in the South American country.

The Venezuelan president affirmed that Colombia “is a violence and terrorism exporting country,” something that was evident following the arrest of 17 Colombian citizens, most of them former military, who have been linked to the assassination of Jovenel Moïse on July 7.

“The perpetrators were 28 assassins and 26 of them were Colombian mercenaries, including some who were prosecuted by the justice of peace for crimes, assassinations and false flag operations, officers who were banned from leaving the country, and the Colombian Foreign Ministry gave them passports and let them leave the country,” said President Maduro.

The also Commander in Chief of the FANB explained that “the Colombian Government knew about the preparation of this group of mercenaries to commit this crime in Haiti,” and they must recognized it as it is inexplicable that 26 Colombian military officers left Colombia to carry out a military operation in the Caribbean “and intelligence agencies did not know about it.”

In this regard, he considered the possibility that Joe Biden’s administration was aware of this operation that was hatched in Florida, where the company that hired this group of mercenaries who assassinated Moïse is based.

“U.S. intelligence agencies (CIA, NCA, FBI) must have known about these movement of mercenaries because they operated under their nose, in Florida. A company called CUT, owned by a militant of the Venezuela extreme right-wing, hired these mercenaries and led the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse,” stressed President Maduro.

The Venezuelan president condemned and rejected that the international media tried to impose a false preconceived opinion about the alleged participation of Venezuelan citizens in the assassination of Jovenel Moïse.

“Right off the bat, the world media tried to get Venezuela involved in this case. The international media claimed that Venezuelans were there, and started to build their manipulation and false flag operation,” he said.

President Maduro explained that the export of mercenaries, something that started in the Middle East, extended to Northern Africa and other nations of the world. Proof of this was the arrest of Colombian citizens at Cota 905, where they trained delinquents to destabilize popular zones in Caracas.

He denounced that these criminal organizations operating at Cota 905 “were formed, trained, funded and armed by Colombian paramilitaries.”

President Maduro ordered the FANB “to continue guaranteeing the peace, stability and security of the Venezuelan territory” through the adaptation and improvement of tactics, permanent deployment, search and capture of the enemies of peace.

“Venezuela is facing big threats. Let’s not forget it,” he said.