Over 20 Colombian paramilitaries allegedly involved in Caracas criminal activities

Written by César Torres on 10/07/2021 . Posted in News

Over 20 Colombian paramilitaries would be linked to criminal gangs operating in Cota 905, Caracas, said President Nicolás Maduro, referring to statements made by three Colombian citizens who were arrested during a police operation deployed on July 8.

The Venezuelan president explained that the paramilitary groups had been in Cota 905 for months, and explained that “ten of them do not have Venezuelan fingerprints, ten alleged gunned-down terrorist paramilitaries who came from Colombia.”

Earlier on Saturday, in a statement presented by Vice-president Delcy Rodríguez, one of the arrested delinquents confessed having received training by Colombian paramilitaries at Cota 905.

“I was hired by one of the members of the Koki gang, aka Princesa (Princess). He hired me to build the trenches from Cota 905 to La Vega, with 35 other people, including Colombians,” said Jorvis Rafael Matamoros Bermúdez, who explained the Colombian delinquents were in charge of explaining them how to build the trenches.

“We are hunting down the leaders and the members of the Colombian paramilitary group who are on the run,” said Maduro, who denounced that the criminal gangs in Cota 905 are “trained, funded and armed by Colombian paramilitary groups,” with the connivance of the Venezuelan extreme right-wing.

“The very same extreme right-wing sector – as Freddy Guevara, one of his spokesmen, stated – said it is their objective. It’s the very same extreme right-wing. Leopoldo López is leading these groups from Spain,” said President Maduro.

The Venezuelan president warned that “Venezuela is facing big threats,” and described the police operation called Gran Cacique Indio Guaicaipuro “as a great success” after neutralizing 22 delinquents, 12 out of whom have been fully identified.