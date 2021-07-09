Venezuela Reports Newsletter N° 16

Written by Joselyn Ariza on 09/07/2021 . Posted in News, Venezuela-Report

210 years ago the homeland of Simón Bolívar declared its independence from the colonial yoke, a condition that it continues to defend two centuries later. Today, our free and sovereign country promotes actions in defense of the United Nations Charter, timely access to vaccines against COVID-19 and solidarity among peoples, which has made possible invaluable achievements such as the Miracle Mission. Find out more in issue N° 16 of “Venezuela Reports”.









Temas: Venezuela Reports.